Comparing of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.7 and 27.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 150.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 34.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.