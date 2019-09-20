Comparing of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 48.24 N/A -1.86 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 68.77 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 147.35% at a $7 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.