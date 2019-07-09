Comparing of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is a contrast between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 173.50 N/A -1.86 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 316.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.