Comparing of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.29 N/A -1.86 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 33.26 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s beta is 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Compugen Ltd. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 346.81% and an $10.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.