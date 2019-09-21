Comparing of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.73 N/A -1.86 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.57 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8. Competitively, Athenex Inc. has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $7 average target price. On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 40.45% and its average target price is $20. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.3% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.