Comparing of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Since Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.29 N/A -1.86 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.39 shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta and it is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.8 and 9.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 346.81%. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 76.56% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.