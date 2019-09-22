Comparing of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

We are contrasting IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.96 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.9. The Current Ratio of rival Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 232.59%. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 137.89%. The data provided earlier shows that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 53.1% respectively. About 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.