Comparing of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|41.96
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Liquidity
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 11.6%. Insiders owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.