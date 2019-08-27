Comparing of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.96 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 11.6%. Insiders owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.