Comparing of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

As Biotechnology companies, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1997.82 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 194.41%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a 28.13% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 50% respectively. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.