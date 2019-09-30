Comparing of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

As Biotechnology businesses, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 3.42M -1.96 0.00 Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 44,647,519.58% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 10,094,401,756.31% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Athersys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 227.15% at a $30 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Athersys Inc. is $11, which is potential 727.07% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 19.9% respectively. 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.