Comparing of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

We are comparing IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 414.61 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.