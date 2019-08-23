Comparing of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.08 N/A -0.12 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 42 4.74 N/A 0.02 2341.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Uber Technologies Inc. is $57, which is potential 67.65% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.