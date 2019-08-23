Comparing of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|2.08
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|42
|4.74
|N/A
|0.02
|2341.11
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Competitively the consensus target price of Uber Technologies Inc. is $57, which is potential 67.65% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|-3.7%
|-4.81%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.37%
For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.
Summary
Uber Technologies Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
