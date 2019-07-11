Comparing of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

We are contrasting Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.24 N/A -0.35 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 109.60 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ideanomics Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ideanomics Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ideanomics Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 0.49%. About 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. had bullish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ideanomics Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.