Comparing of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Both Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 Luxfer Holdings PLC 23 1.14 N/A 0.90 28.33

In table 1 we can see Ideal Power Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ideal Power Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4% Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 13.7% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.8. Competitively, Luxfer Holdings PLC’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ideal Power Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.3% and 97.9%. Insiders owned 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Luxfer Holdings PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77% Luxfer Holdings PLC 6.19% 4.24% 31.11% -5.85% 61.8% 45.09%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. has stronger performance than Luxfer Holdings PLC

Summary

Luxfer Holdings PLC beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.