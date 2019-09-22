Comparing of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 -11.16 N/A -0.28 0.00 CSW Industrials Inc. 64 2.84 N/A 2.99 23.59

In table 1 we can see Ideal Power Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ideal Power Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. In other hand, CSW Industrials Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ideal Power Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 81.9%. About 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, CSW Industrials Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. was less bullish than CSW Industrials Inc.

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats Ideal Power Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.