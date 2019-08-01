Comparing of IDACORP Inc. (IDA) and Its Rivals

As Electric Utilities company, IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IDACORP Inc. has 77.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of IDACORP Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IDACORP Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.90% 3.70% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares IDACORP Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP Inc. N/A 100 22.62 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

IDACORP Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for IDACORP Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

The peers have a potential upside of 34.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IDACORP Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDACORP Inc. -0.08% 1.12% 3.28% 7.1% 9.35% 9.67% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year IDACORP Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDACORP Inc. are 2.1 and 1.7. Competitively, IDACORP Inc.’s peers have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDACORP Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDACORP Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.28 shows that IDACORP Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, IDACORP Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IDACORP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IDACORP Inc.’s competitors beat IDACORP Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.