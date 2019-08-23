Comparing of IDACORP Inc. (IDA) and Its Peers

We are comparing IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IDACORP Inc. has 77.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of IDACORP Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IDACORP Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.90% 3.70% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing IDACORP Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP Inc. N/A 101 22.62 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

IDACORP Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio IDACORP Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for IDACORP Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

The competitors have a potential upside of 38.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IDACORP Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDACORP Inc. -0.08% 1.12% 3.28% 7.1% 9.35% 9.67% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year IDACORP Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

IDACORP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, IDACORP Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. IDACORP Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDACORP Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.28. Competitively, IDACORP Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IDACORP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors IDACORP Inc.’s rivals beat IDACORP Inc.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.