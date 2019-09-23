Comparing of ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Both ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 145 3.10 N/A 6.48 24.12 DarioHealth Corp. 1 1.95 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ICON Public Limited Company and DarioHealth Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1%

Risk & Volatility

ICON Public Limited Company’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DarioHealth Corp.’s 167.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ICON Public Limited Company and DarioHealth Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 2 2.67 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

ICON Public Limited Company’s average price target is $168.67, while its potential upside is 8.67%. Competitively DarioHealth Corp. has a consensus price target of $1.5, with potential upside of 349.51%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DarioHealth Corp. is looking more favorable than ICON Public Limited Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ICON Public Limited Company and DarioHealth Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 16.8%. 4% are ICON Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 11.4% are DarioHealth Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company has 20.87% stronger performance while DarioHealth Corp. has -21.39% weaker performance.

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors DarioHealth Corp.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.