Comparing of ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) and Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 145 3.08 N/A 6.48 24.12 Bruker Corporation 43 3.34 N/A 1.17 41.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Bruker Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ICON Public Limited Company. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ICON Public Limited Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bruker Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% Bruker Corporation 0.00% 21.6% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

ICON Public Limited Company’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Bruker Corporation on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

ICON Public Limited Company and Bruker Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 1 2.50 Bruker Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

The upside potential is 9.60% for ICON Public Limited Company with consensus target price of $168.67. Bruker Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $53.14 consensus target price and a 24.95% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Bruker Corporation is looking more favorable than ICON Public Limited Company, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of ICON Public Limited Company shares and 67.9% of Bruker Corporation shares. ICON Public Limited Company’s share owned by insiders are 4%. Comparatively, 24.2% are Bruker Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Bruker Corporation -2.11% -5.06% 25.59% 35.74% 56.17% 60.73%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company was less bullish than Bruker Corporation.

Summary

Bruker Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors ICON Public Limited Company.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.