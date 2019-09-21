Comparing of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) and Its Competitors

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is a company in the Marketing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has 0.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 47.42% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has 1.48% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.19% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.00% -29.00% -16.70% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.40 2.75

With consensus target price of $8, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a potential upside of 166.67%. The peers have a potential upside of 91.27%. Based on the results delivered earlier, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited 0.59% -9.5% -9.97% -38.75% -41.86% 1.78% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s peers have 2.32 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited.

Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s peers beat iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing, as well as technology development services. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.