Comparing of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 0.72 N/A 1.69 14.90 Ambarella Inc. 44 6.84 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Ambarella Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Ambarella Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.4. Ambarella Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Ambarella Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Ambarella Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s consensus price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 25.44%. Competitively the consensus price target of Ambarella Inc. is $40.5, which is potential -11.11% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Ichor Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than Ambarella Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Ambarella Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Ambarella Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ambarella Inc.

Summary

Ichor Holdings Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ambarella Inc.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.