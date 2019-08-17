Comparing of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

We will be comparing the differences between iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.49 N/A -1.10 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 15.05 N/A 0.65 68.14

In table 1 we can see iBio Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iBio Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xencor Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for iBio Inc. and Xencor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of Xencor Inc. is $42.38, which is potential 4.05% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.