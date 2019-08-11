Comparing of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.50 N/A -1.10 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.34 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for iBio Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us iBio Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s beta is 2.91 which is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for iBio Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, which is potential 594.44% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bearish than Verastem Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.