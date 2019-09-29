Comparing of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

We are comparing iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 46 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 1,373,508,718.26% -150.6% -43.9% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,178,836.90% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for iBio Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $62.75, which is potential 70.05% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.