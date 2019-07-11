Comparing of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.50 N/A -1.22 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 106.60 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights iBio Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Volatility and Risk

iBio Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 1.74 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for iBio Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, which is potential 160.70% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iBio Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 52% respectively. Insiders held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year iBio Inc. had bullish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.