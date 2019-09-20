Comparing of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.30 N/A -1.10 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has iBio Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

iBio Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iBio Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 3.1%. Insiders held roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.