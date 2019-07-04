Comparing of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 10.65 N/A -1.22 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates iBio Inc. and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us iBio Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that iBio Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered iBio Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 122.00% and its consensus price target is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of iBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year iBio Inc. has weaker performance than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.