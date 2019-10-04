Comparing of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 1,397,447,868.04% -150.6% -43.9% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 180,000,000.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. About 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year iBio Inc. was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.