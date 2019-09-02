Comparing of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 8.44 N/A -1.10 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 42.38 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates iBio Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.24%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year iBio Inc. has stronger performance than CytRx Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.