Comparing of iBio Inc. (IBIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Both iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio Inc. 1 7.55 N/A -1.10 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of iBio Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year iBio Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.