Comparing of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.49 N/A -0.24 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IAMGOLD Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3%

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD Corporation is 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.27. U.S. Gold Corp.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for IAMGOLD Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 U.S. Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is IAMGOLD Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 79.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IAMGOLD Corporation and U.S. Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 1.2% respectively. About 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.3% of U.S. Gold Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation 0.42% -26.46% -29.91% -23.64% -61.01% -35.05% U.S. Gold Corp. 7.09% 23.88% 37.36% 25.12% -3.91% 40.41%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend while U.S. Gold Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

IAMGOLD Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors U.S. Gold Corp.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.