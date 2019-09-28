Comparing of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

As Gold companies, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 4 1.59 465.26M -0.24 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 0.00 276.54M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights IAMGOLD Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 13,014,629,779.85% -4% -2.8% McEwen Mining Inc. 15,048,158,023.62% -10% -8.1%

Risk and Volatility

IAMGOLD Corporation’s current beta is 0.07 and it happens to be 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, McEwen Mining Inc. has beta of -0.41 which is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IAMGOLD Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor McEwen Mining Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. IAMGOLD Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for IAMGOLD Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of McEwen Mining Inc. is $3.85, which is potential 131.93% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IAMGOLD Corporation and McEwen Mining Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 28.2%. Insiders owned 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares. Comparatively, McEwen Mining Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation has stronger performance than McEwen Mining Inc.

Summary

IAMGOLD Corporation beats McEwen Mining Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.