Comparing of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

As Gold companies, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.78 N/A -0.24 0.00 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 39 9.18 N/A 1.58 26.13

In table 1 we can see IAMGOLD Corporation and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares and 64.83% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has 10.29% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend while Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors IAMGOLD Corporation.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.