Comparing of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.72 N/A -0.24 0.00 B2Gold Corp. 3 2.87 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IAMGOLD Corporation and B2Gold Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IAMGOLD Corporation and B2Gold Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IAMGOLD Corporation and B2Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of B2Gold Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36% B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation has -1.36% weaker performance while B2Gold Corp. has 8.9% stronger performance.

Summary

B2Gold Corp. beats IAMGOLD Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.