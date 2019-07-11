Comparing of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.55 N/A -0.24 0.00 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 43 5.62 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IAMGOLD Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IAMGOLD Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -7% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.27 beta indicates that IAMGOLD Corporation is 127.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 149.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.49 beta.

Liquidity

IAMGOLD Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agnico Eagle Mines Limited are 3 and 1.4 respectively. IAMGOLD Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

IAMGOLD Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 2 3.00

IAMGOLD Corporation’s upside potential is 72.41% at a $6 average target price. Meanwhile, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average target price is $55.75, while its potential upside is 7.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that IAMGOLD Corporation looks more robust than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IAMGOLD Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 78.1%. About 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAMGOLD Corporation 0.42% -26.46% -29.91% -23.64% -61.01% -35.05% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.66% -4.24% -1.27% 20.01% -8.32% 1.71%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation has -35.05% weaker performance while Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has 1.71% stronger performance.

Summary

IAMGOLD Corporation beats Agnico Eagle Mines Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.