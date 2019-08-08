Comparing of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 222 4.97 N/A 6.97 34.28 Sogou Inc. 5 1.40 N/A 0.20 18.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IAC/InterActiveCorp and Sogou Inc. Sogou Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. IAC/InterActiveCorp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7% Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown IAC/InterActiveCorp and Sogou Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 3 3.00 Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$287.33 is IAC/InterActiveCorp’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.25%. Competitively the consensus target price of Sogou Inc. is $3.9, which is potential -3.23% downside. The results provided earlier shows that IAC/InterActiveCorp appears more favorable than Sogou Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares and 23.9% of Sogou Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.85% of Sogou Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp has 30.6% stronger performance while Sogou Inc. has -28.19% weaker performance.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Sogou Inc. on 13 of the 12 factors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.