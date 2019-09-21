Comparing of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Both IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp 229 4.33 N/A 6.97 34.28 Leaf Group Ltd. 7 0.69 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates IAC/InterActiveCorp and Leaf Group Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IAC/InterActiveCorp and Leaf Group Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7% Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1%

Volatility and Risk

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Leaf Group Ltd.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Leaf Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 3.00 Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of IAC/InterActiveCorp is $297.4, with potential upside of 28.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IAC/InterActiveCorp and Leaf Group Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 80.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.4% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6% Leaf Group Ltd. -8.41% -13.84% -27.38% -20.05% -46.26% -10.95%

For the past year IAC/InterActiveCorp has 30.6% stronger performance while Leaf Group Ltd. has -10.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Leaf Group Ltd.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.