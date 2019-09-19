Comparing of IAA Inc. (IAA) and CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

As Auto Dealerships businesses, IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) and CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA Inc. 44 4.12 N/A 0.00 0.00 CarMax Inc. 79 0.72 N/A 5.05 17.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IAA Inc. and CarMax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CarMax Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 4.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered IAA Inc. and CarMax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CarMax Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

The upside potential is 26.00% for IAA Inc. with average price target of $55. Meanwhile, CarMax Inc.’s average price target is $99.38, while its potential upside is 15.60%. Based on the data delivered earlier, IAA Inc. is looking more favorable than CarMax Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of CarMax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IAA Inc. 1.15% 14.11% 0% 0% 0% 27.84% CarMax Inc. -1.22% 0.69% 12.01% 48.82% 16.87% 39.9%

For the past year IAA Inc. was less bullish than CarMax Inc.

Summary

CarMax Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors IAA Inc.

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also offers reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with other financial institutions. In addition, it sells new vehicles under franchise agreements. As of March 30, 2017, the company operated 170 used car stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.