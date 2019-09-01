Comparing of I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

As Communication Equipment companies, I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 6 1.91 N/A -0.40 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 31 1.04 N/A 1.60 21.10

Table 1 demonstrates I.D. Systems Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -22.2% -11.7% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta means I.D. Systems Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, NETGEAR Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NETGEAR Inc. are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. NETGEAR Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to I.D. Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

I.D. Systems Inc. and NETGEAR Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NETGEAR Inc.’s potential upside is 15.21% and its average price target is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares and 0% of NETGEAR Inc. shares. 6.2% are I.D. Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. 4.43% 6.79% 8.5% 0.82% -11.29% 9.66% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NETGEAR Inc.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors I.D. Systems Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.