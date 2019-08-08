Comparing of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Both HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar Inc. 5 3.37 N/A -1.05 0.00 McGrath RentCorp 59 2.99 N/A 3.40 20.05

In table 1 we can see HyreCar Inc. and McGrath RentCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HyreCar Inc. and McGrath RentCorp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.9% 6.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HyreCar Inc. and McGrath RentCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 164.42% for HyreCar Inc. with consensus price target of $8.25. On the other hand, McGrath RentCorp’s potential upside is 22.80% and its consensus price target is $79.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, HyreCar Inc. is looking more favorable than McGrath RentCorp, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HyreCar Inc. and McGrath RentCorp are owned by institutional investors at 20.3% and 88% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of HyreCar Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of McGrath RentCorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HyreCar Inc. 0.63% -23.5% -44.33% -29.42% -3.92% 33.47% McGrath RentCorp 5.11% 10.32% 6.76% 37.07% 17.05% 32.3%

For the past year HyreCar Inc. has stronger performance than McGrath RentCorp

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats on 5 of the 9 factors HyreCar Inc.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.