Comparing of Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Hydrogenics Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hydrogenics Corporation has 34.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Hydrogenics Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics Corporation 0.00% -78.90% -23.90% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Hydrogenics Corporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics Corporation N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Hydrogenics Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.50 3.00

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 141.45%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hydrogenics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hydrogenics Corporation 0.2% 0.61% 87.2% 99.73% 122.69% 198.4% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Hydrogenics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Hydrogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Hydrogenics Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Hydrogenics Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hydrogenics Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Hydrogenics Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. In other hand, Hydrogenics Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hydrogenics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hydrogenics Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.