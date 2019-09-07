Comparing of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) and Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Both Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) and Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) compete on a level playing field in the Lodging industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels Corporation 75 2.92 N/A 3.77 20.53 Wyndham Destinations Inc. 43 1.04 N/A 3.15 14.94

Table 1 highlights Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wyndham Destinations Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hyatt Hotels Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Wyndham Destinations Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 5.5% Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.4% 10%

Volatility and Risk

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.05. From a competition point of view, Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hyatt Hotels Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Wyndham Destinations Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s consensus target price is $76.5, while its potential upside is 3.91%. Wyndham Destinations Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54.5 consensus target price and a 19.96% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Wyndham Destinations Inc. is looking more favorable than Hyatt Hotels Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hyatt Hotels Corporation -0.85% 0.83% -1.79% 11.91% 0.52% 14.42% Wyndham Destinations Inc. 1.44% 4.18% 5.8% 10.5% 3.38% 31.31%

For the past year Hyatt Hotels Corporation was less bullish than Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels Corporation beats Wyndham Destinations Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to full and select service hotels, resorts, and residential and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, Hyatt Gold Passport, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of August 3, 2017, its portfolio consisted of 731 properties in 56 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.