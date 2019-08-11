Comparing of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) and Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) and Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI), both competing one another are Management Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group Inc. 50 1.64 N/A 1.00 60.91 Navigant Consulting Inc. 23 1.58 N/A 0.47 51.39

Table 1 highlights Huron Consulting Group Inc. and Navigant Consulting Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Navigant Consulting Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Huron Consulting Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Huron Consulting Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Navigant Consulting Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) and Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.9% Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.07 beta indicates that Huron Consulting Group Inc. is 107.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navigant Consulting Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Huron Consulting Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Navigant Consulting Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Navigant Consulting Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Huron Consulting Group Inc. and Navigant Consulting Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Navigant Consulting Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $58.5, while its potential downside is -1.65%. Navigant Consulting Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 0.04% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Navigant Consulting Inc. appears more favorable than Huron Consulting Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Huron Consulting Group Inc. and Navigant Consulting Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 97.4% respectively. Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Navigant Consulting Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huron Consulting Group Inc. 10.85% 20.14% 24.56% 28.22% 39.52% 18.83% Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.7% 5.36% 6.01% -4.73% 13.57% 1.29%

For the past year Huron Consulting Group Inc. has stronger performance than Navigant Consulting Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Huron Consulting Group Inc. beats Navigant Consulting Inc.

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory segments. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Education and Life Sciences segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance to higher education, academic medical center, pharmaceutical and medical device, biotechnology, and research industries. The Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, and the implementation of a new electronic health records system. The Energy segment offers advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment provides its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including major financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment offers professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic services, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.