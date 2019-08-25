Comparing of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) and Its Peers

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.20% 1.20% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares Incorporated N/A 14 11.56 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated currently has a consensus price target of $14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. The peers have a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s peers are 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.