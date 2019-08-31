Comparing of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (HUNT) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Both Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (NASDAQ:HUNT) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.39% and 3.5%. Insiders owned roughly 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s shares. Comparatively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

Summary

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.