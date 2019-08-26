Comparing of Humana Inc. (HUM) and Its Competitors

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is a company in the Health Care Plans industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95% of Humana Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Humana Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.58% of all Health Care Plans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Humana Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana Inc. 0.00% 16.80% 6.10% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Humana Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Humana Inc. N/A 271 22.80 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Humana Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Humana Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 4.89 2.75

Humana Inc. presently has an average target price of $332.5, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. The peers have a potential upside of 18.16%. Based on the results shown earlier, Humana Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Humana Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Humana Inc. 7.48% 13.64% 20.55% -3.15% -5.19% 3.58% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Humana Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Humana Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Humana Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Humana Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Humana Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Humana Inc.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group segment offers commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; and administrative services only products, and health and wellness products to employer groups. It also provides military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, home based services, clinical programs, and predictive modeling and informatics services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 14.2 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7.0 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.