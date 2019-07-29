Comparing of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)

This is a contrast between Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -1.33 0.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 2.03 N/A 0.67 38.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hudson Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hudson Technologies Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 145.10% and an $1.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.1% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares and 99.1% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. 8.36% 33.11% 79.46% 66.12% -22.99% 125.84% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Hudson Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.