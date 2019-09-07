Comparing of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -1.33 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 166 2.71 N/A 9.10 17.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hudson Technologies Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that Hudson Technologies Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hudson Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Hudson Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hudson Technologies Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Hudson Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.63% and an $1.05 consensus target price. Rockwell Automation Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $182.33 consensus target price and a 13.22% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Hudson Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hudson Technologies Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 79%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Hudson Technologies Inc. has -31.11% weaker performance while Rockwell Automation Inc. has 6.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Hudson Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.