Comparing of Hudson Ltd. (HUD) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Since Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) and Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Ltd. 14 0.64 N/A 0.31 48.73 Jumia Technologies AG 28 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hudson Ltd. and Jumia Technologies AG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.4% 2% Jumia Technologies AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Hudson Ltd. and Jumia Technologies AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Jumia Technologies AG 1 1 0 2.50

The consensus price target of Hudson Ltd. is $19, with potential upside of 40.12%. On the other hand, Jumia Technologies AG’s potential upside is 29.49% and its consensus price target is $33.5. The data provided earlier shows that Hudson Ltd. appears more favorable than Jumia Technologies AG, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hudson Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 23.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Ltd. -6.89% 0% 8.14% -25.21% -10.12% -12.48% Jumia Technologies AG -29.21% -26.54% 0% 0% 0% -7.93%

For the past year Hudson Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Jumia Technologies AG.

Summary

Hudson Ltd. beats Jumia Technologies AG on 8 of the 10 factors.