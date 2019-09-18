Comparing of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

As Application Software businesses, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 177 11.73 N/A -1.52 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.36 N/A 0.07 44.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HubSpot Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.71. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SilverSun Technologies Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HubSpot Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HubSpot Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.67% and an $205 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares and 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. HubSpot Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. was more bullish than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.